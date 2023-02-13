CHANGE LANGUAGE
Kiss Day 2023: Here's Why Kissing is Good For Health and Why We Should Kiss More Often
1-MIN READ

Kiss Day 2023: Here's Why Kissing is Good For Health and Why We Should Kiss More Often

By: Lifestyle Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 13, 2023, 08:10 IST

New Delhi, India

Kiss Day 2023: Kissing is more than just an expression of love, as it offers a variety of health benefits. So, take a look at a few health benefits of kissing

KISS DAY 2023: A kiss was an immensely crucial part of every fairy tale we have heard since childhood. And why wouldn’t it be? A kiss is powerful enough to turn a frog into a prince. It is powerful enough to break a curse and revive a princess from a deep sleep after consuming a poisoned apple.

In Hollywood, fireworks erupt in the night sky when the lovers kiss in a movie. In reality, you kiss to express your feelings to the loved one, you kiss when you greet a person. But do you know what else you should kiss for? Your health. Yes, you read that right. No one is joking here. Kissing is more than just an expression of love, as it offers a variety of health benefits. So, take a look at a few health benefits of kissing.

  1. Manages stress and anxiety
    When you kiss, your cortisol levels are decreased and this enhances your feelings of self-worth, resulting in the declination of stress levels. The stress-reducing effect facilitates motivation in our behaviour, and therefore reduces anxiety. Showing some affection to a person whether it is kissing or hugging always calms them down.
  2. Reduces blood pressure
    Your heart rate increases when you kiss a person, causing your blood vessels to dilate. This increases your blood flow and results in an immediate decrease in your blood pressure.
  3. Boosts happy hormones
    When you kiss, your brain releases a cocktail of chemicals that make you feel euphoric. These chemicals are oxytocin, dopamine, and serotonin.
  4. Relieves cramps
    These dilated muscles and increased blood flow can help in relieving the cramps during periods.
  5. Burns calories
    Several experts have claimed that vigorous makeout sessions and passionate kissing can burn 2 to 26 calories a minute.

first published:February 13, 2023, 08:10 IST
