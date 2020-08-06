Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie Step Out in Style for a Walk with Their Dog

Kit Harington – who portrayed Jon Snow in the popular HBO drama Game Of Thrones, stepped out with his wife Rose Leslie and their whippet dog for a walk. The couple was spotted out and about on the streets of North London taking a stroll. Their beloved pet sported a cute harness, led by the London-born actor.

For the outing, Kit rocked a solid fitted black tee tucked into slate grey slacks. He trooped ahead in white trainers and carried a leather messenger bag along. On the other hand, Rose opted for a classic summer chic look. She picked a dark colored dungaree style sundress over a white striped t-shirt. She slipped in a pair of white casual shoes for a comfortable march. Rose had orange sunglasses on and a leather backpack which she wore over her shoulders.

We also took notice of Kit’s hair which has visibly grown after he was seen sporting a buzz cut back in June during the lockdown.

Kit and Rose fell in love in 2012 on the sets of GoT. Kit Harington and Rose Leslie (who played Ygritte in Game of Thrones) went from on-screen lovers to real-life man and wife. They announced their engagement in September 2017 followed by their wedding in June 2018 They have been married for two years.

Kit Harrington has been roped in to essay Dane Whitman, a human warrior in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s highly anticipated film, titled The Eternals. The upcoming superhero film will be released in 2021.