English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
KITAAB: Three Dimensional Installation Paintings on Display
KITAAB, an art Exhibition of three-dimensional Installation Paintings of Sumit Mishra is happening at AIFACS Art Gallery in New Delhi.
KITAAB is taking place from February 1-7.
Loading...
Actress Shruti Panwar known for television shows like 'Naamkarann' and 'Jamai Raja' inaugurated 'KITAAB' Solo Art Exhibition of three-dimensional Installation Paintings of Sumit Mishra at AIFACS Art Gallery in New Delhi.
“I was waiting for a long time to see the paintings made by Sumit and I am very happy today that I will be able to see various artworks made on a theme."
“Books are records of our civilisation, they are one of the most powerful vehicles in the dissemination and preservation of knowledge. Throughout the centuries, books have also undergone various transitions, which I try to capture through my artworks”, said Sumit.
In his works, Sumit diverts from the traditional treatment of flat canvas and rather creates three dimensional relief works that seems to break the boundaries of the canvas frame. The two-dimensional installations, the use of bright and striking colours create a feel of theatrical winglets.
‘KITAAB’ is open for visitors from February 1-7.
Follow @News18Lifestyle for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
“I was waiting for a long time to see the paintings made by Sumit and I am very happy today that I will be able to see various artworks made on a theme."
“Books are records of our civilisation, they are one of the most powerful vehicles in the dissemination and preservation of knowledge. Throughout the centuries, books have also undergone various transitions, which I try to capture through my artworks”, said Sumit.
In his works, Sumit diverts from the traditional treatment of flat canvas and rather creates three dimensional relief works that seems to break the boundaries of the canvas frame. The two-dimensional installations, the use of bright and striking colours create a feel of theatrical winglets.
‘KITAAB’ is open for visitors from February 1-7.
Follow @News18Lifestyle for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tahira Kashyap Opens Up on Difficult Years of Marriage with Ayushmann Khurrana Post Vicky Donor
- Suzuki Motor Corp Suffers Record 2-Year Low Profit As Indian Car Sales Slump
- By the Time I Start Working, He'll be Packing Up: Shah Rukh on If He'd Ever Do Film With Akshay
- Apple Should Buy Netflix, Says JPMorgan, But Does it Even Make Sense?
- New TRAI Rules For Cable And DTH Have Made TV Subscriptions More Expensive For Users: Report
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results