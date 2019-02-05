KITAAB: Three Dimensional Installation Paintings on Display

Actress Shruti Panwar known for television shows like 'Naamkarann' and 'Jamai Raja' inaugurated 'KITAAB' Solo Art Exhibition of three-dimensional Installation Paintings of Sumit Mishra at AIFACS Art Gallery in New Delhi.“I was waiting for a long time to see the paintings made by Sumit and I am very happy today that I will be able to see various artworks made on a theme."“Books are records of our civilisation, they are one of the most powerful vehicles in the dissemination and preservation of knowledge. Throughout the centuries, books have also undergone various transitions, which I try to capture through my artworks”, said Sumit.In his works, Sumit diverts from the traditional treatment of flat canvas and rather creates three dimensional relief works that seems to break the boundaries of the canvas frame. The two-dimensional installations, the use of bright and striking colours create a feel of theatrical winglets.‘KITAAB’ is open for visitors from February 1-7.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.