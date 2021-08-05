Kitchen Tips: Consider These Things While Buying Chicken

If you are fond of eating fresh chicken, then you should be careful about certain aspects while buying chicken. Adopt these simple practices and remain alert while buying chicken to get it fresh.

Check by smell

The first step to identify fresh chicken is to check it by smell. If the chicken is one to two days old, then a strange smell will come from it. And if the chicken has been cut just before half an hour or an hour then it does not give a foul smell. Sometimes it gets difficult to get an exact idea of the foul smell inside the chicken shop, so take the chicken outside for some time to see if the foul is coming or not.

It will appear light pink

The fresh chicken will always look pink in colour. While cutting the chicken with a knife the flesh will appears pink in color. If the inside part of the chicken is not pink, then you can understand that the chicken is not fresh. Apart from this, chicken blood appears automatically in fresh chicken and blood is not visible in those that are not fresh.

Avoid buying chicken kept in the fridge

If you want to keep diseases at bay, then avoid buying chicken kept in the fridge. Eating such chicken can sometimes lead to serious health consequences.

Packaged chicken

There are few things which need to be kept in mind while buying packed chicken. Firstly, check the expiry date. Secondly, after opening the packet, ensure that it doesn’t smell bad. Sometimes, many shopkeepers erase the expiry date and re-write the new expiry date. However, it is best to avoid packaged chicken.

Now, whenever you go to market to buy chicken, keep these tips in mind and bring fresh chicken home.

