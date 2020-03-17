Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

'Kitthon Aaya Corona?' Video of Coronavirus Bhajan Goes Viral

A video of bhajan veteran Narendra Chanchal at a recent function has gone viral. The reason is his focus on the one thing that concerns everyone right now -- coronavirus.

IANS

Updated:March 17, 2020, 9:11 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Kitthon Aaya Corona?' Video of Coronavirus Bhajan Goes Viral
A video of bhajan veteran Narendra Chanchal at a recent function has gone viral. The reason is his focus on the one thing that concerns everyone right now -- coronavirus.

A video of bhajan veteran Narendra Chanchal at a recent Holi function has gone viral. The reason is, in his new jagrata hit that he performs at the event, Chanchal has chosen to focus on the one thing that concerns everyone right now -- coronavirus.

The opening line of the song goes:

Dengue bhi aaya, swine flu bi aaya

Chikungunya ne shor machaya

Khabre ki ki ho na

O kitthon aaya corona

Maiya ji, kitthon aaya corona

(There was dengue, there was swine flu. Chikungunya created some noise, too. All of it made news, but where did corona come from)

While a clip of the song has been doing the rounds on social media since the Holi event in the national capital's Paharganj area, it really gained traction after comedian Mallika Dua posted it on her Instagram page.

"O kitthon aaya Corona? Jagrata is better than cure," Dua captioned the video.

In the song available on YouTube, Chanchal talks of the importance of hand hygiene. He sings of the necessity to use hand sanitisers and also the importance of washing hands. Of course, the bhajan singer reminds through his lyrics that the almighty is always there to protect all of us from coronavirus.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram