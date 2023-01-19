Kiwi Lemonade to Salad: 5 Scrumptious Recipes You Must Try With the Fruit

A reservoir of antioxidants, Kiwi is known for its sweet, slightly tart, and refreshing taste that is known to have many health advantages for the immunity system, heart and digestive system. The fruit is also well-known for its restorative qualities, which reduce bodily inflammation and protect us against numerous ailments. Regular intake of this fruit can also give you glowing skin. This high-fibre fruit is an all-natural solution to relieve constipation. Kiwi is a fantastic choice for snacking on when your hunger cravings kick in, as it is low in calories and high in fibre, vitamins and minerals.

So if you have kiwi at home and are wondering how to include it in your day-to-day meals, you can start off by peeling the outer layer and slicing it up thinly. Or you can try out these 5 recipes below-

Kiwi Lemonade

On a hot day, this kiwi lemonade is the ideal beverage to quench your thirst. The combination of lemon and kiwi fruit is superb! All you need to prepare this simple recipe is kiwis, lemon juice and sugar. Blend everything together and add some ice. You can make it exceptional by adding soda as well.

Kiwi Chia Pudding

Healthy eating is a must and your kiwi chia pudding has nutritious and healthy ingredients. To make this recipe, you will need 1 cup of chia, 1 cup of refrigerated coconut or almond milk, honey, vanilla extract, 3 tablespoons of chia seeds, and berries as toppings. Mix the milk and chia seeds together and add honey, vanilla extract as well. Let it sit in the fridge. After a few hours make puree out of kiwi and add it to the pudding and mix it nicely. In a glass pour the pudding and top it with chia seeds and berries.

Kiwi Strawberry Salad

Another refreshing recipe with Kiwi is this healthy salad. Thinly slice the kiwi and add lime juice and ginger for a tarty flavor. Add honey and strawberries for a smooth and delicious taste. It’s perfect for a mid-day meal or evening snack.

Kiwi Juice

Fruit juices are here all around the year to help us get our daily nutrient intake. Kiwi juice is loaded with Vitamin C and is perfect if you want to try something different from lemonade. Blend in two or three kiwis, 1-2 tablespoons of sugar, water, and black salt. In under 3 minutes, your juice is ready to be served.

Fruit Salad

Fruit Salads are amazing and make for a great breakfast or mid-day snack option. It is loaded with vitamins and other essential nutrients. Add pomegranates, pieces of kiwi, orange slices, diced pineapples, and slices of kiwi and top it with chia, flax, pumpkin, or sunflower seeds.

