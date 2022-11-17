Kiwi To Cherry, 5 Fruits to Help You Lower Uric Acid Levels In The Body

Uric acid, characterised as a toxin, is produced by our body when it breaks down purines, a chemical compound present in food, which is known to cause gout. The problem of uric acid buildup in the body is becoming increasingly common among individuals in recent times, owing to one’s poor lifestyle choices and unhealthy eating habits. If left untreated, high uric acid levels can lead to various kidney diseases, heart conditions and even permanent bone, joint and tissue damage.

In addition to that, studies have also found a link between elevated uric acid levels and high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes. Therefore, to control the excess formation of uric acid in the body, you must keep away from purine-rich foods, which include red meat, low-fat dairy products, seafood, pork, salmon, cauliflower, spinach and green peas, to name a few. Besides avoiding these foods, you can add the following fruits to your diet to naturally lower uric acid levels in the body:

Kiwis:

Kiwis offer a host of health benefits to the body. It is rich in potassium, folate, vitamin C and vitamin E, which not only help keep uric acid levels in check but can also relieve some stomach-related problems.

Bananas:

Bananas are quite low in purines and loaded with Vitamin C, which makes them an excellent choice for people suffering from gout. Including low-purine foods, like bananas, in your diet can help you lower uric acid levels in your blood, thus reducing your risk of gout attacks.

Apples:

Enriched with high dietary fibre content, apples are highly beneficial in controlling uric acid levels. Fibre helps eliminate excess uric acid from the body by absorbing it from the bloodstream. The fruit is also a powerhouse of malic acid, which aids in neutralising uric acid’s effects on the body.

Cherries:

Anthocyanins, a natural anti-inflammatory component, which is present in cherries, make them highly effective in alleviating uric acid levels. In addition to anthocyanins, cherries are also a rich source of fibre and vitamin C.

Oranges:

Oranges, or any other citrus fruit, are high in vitamin C and citric acid. As a result, they can help flush out excess toxins from the bloodstream, thus controlling uric acid levels in the body.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here