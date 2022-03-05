Knee Pain Affecting Your Workout? Try These Exercises To Get Rid Of It

With growing age comes many body ailments, making it hard for fitness enthusiasts to keep up with their usual intense workout sessions. For an instance, squats, which is an amazing way to strengthen your leg muscles and build your glutes, but this common exercise can cause knee pain for a lot of people, leading them to quit practicing squats forever. But what about the benefits that it provides to your body? No, we are not asking you to continue squats while bearing the knee pain.

The good news is that you don’t have to abandon this beloved exercise forever, as many effective alternatives will prove helpful in achieving your fitness goals while keeping your knees healthy. Include these exercises in your workout routine:

Soccer Kick

This exercise will strengthen your quads and core stability. Not only this, but it improves cardiovascular health, lowers body fat, and increases muscle and bone strength. This is not all. It also builds strength, flexibility, and endurance.

Pyramid pose

This yoga pose will strengthen your glutes, quads, legs, and spine. It elongates the hamstring, along with aiding digestion, improving posture, and strengthening your core.

Lateral Leg Lifts

This exercise is an amazing way of strengthening your abductor muscle. Not just this, but it also improves the endurance of your muscles, resulting in better body stabilization. Lateral leg lifts will give miraculous results for people who aren’t usually active and sit for a prolonged period.

Bridge pose

This yoga pose doesn’t need any introduction as it is very popular among fitness enthusiasts. It boosts flexibility, reduces knee and back pain, improves the shape of your booty, strengthens your core and abs, improves balance, relieves back pain, and undeniably improves posture.

Dumbbell Step-up

This does miracles to your largest lower body muscles, as it trains your hamstrings, quads, and glutes. It develops lower body power and protects your lower back.

