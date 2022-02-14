Know About 5 Most Popular Yoga Asanas

The health benefits of practicing yoga regularly are not hidden from anyone. But if you are new to Yoga, then this age-old practice can appear intimidating. You just need to be patient and always take help from the professionals, be it face to face or from the internet, because it is common to worry about not being flexible enough or not able to control breathing.

Worry not as these fitness enthusiasts were once beginners. You just need to be in routine to see the difference and benefits of this ancient practice. Yoga poses can do everything, right from fighting stress, anxiety, and depression to keeping the heart and stomach in check. Some asanas reduce inflammation in the body while a few can relieve migraines. So here are a few popular asanas that you can try:

Dhanurasana

This is a back-bending asana in hatha yoga and modern yoga. Dhanurasana stretches the foot and hand muscles while toning and strengthening the leg and arm muscles. If practiced regularly this asana eliminates stress, anxiety and fatigue. Experts have claimed that this also helps in reducing depression symptoms.

The Crane pose

The Crane pose is also known as Bakasana and is a balancing asana in hatha yoga and modern yoga. This balancing pose opens up the hips and groins and stretches your upper back. Keeping its complexity in mind, it is not recommended for beginners. The Crane pose makes your wrists strong and strengthens shoulder stabilizers.

Sirsasana

Sirsasana, also known as Salamba Shirshasana, or Yoga Headstand, is an inverted asana in modern yoga and is described as both an asana and a mudra in classical hatha yoga. This is widely famous as a cooling posture. This is the ultimate recipe of stress relief, but it takes a lot of practice to ace the pose.

Chakrasana

Chakrasana is also known as Urdhva Dhanurasana, and it offers a deep stretch for the chest and shoulder muscles, as well as the hip flexors.

Paschimottanasana

Pashchimottanasana is also known as seated forward bend, or Intense Dorsal Stretch. It is a seated forward-bending asana in hatha yoga and modern yoga. It is a foundational pose that many yoga practitioners breeze past. This pose enhances physical flexibility and also brings in mental calm.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.