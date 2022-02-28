Know About Different Vitamins And Signs Your Body Is Lacking Them

A balanced and nutritious meal is important to have a healthy body and mind. To stay fit and fight diseases, our body needs different vitamins and minerals. However, despite eating healthy, our body lacks nutrients sometimes. We must look for signs that tell us about various deficiencies in our bodies.
Vitamin A
To have a perfect vision, doctors often ask us to have foods rich in Vitamin A. It is because Vitamin A is responsible for producing rhodopsin which helps us to see in the dark. Therefore, Vitamin A deficiency can lead to night blindness. If a person has Vitamin A deficiency, they can witness the following symptoms:
- Trouble viewing in low light
- Skin irritation and itching
- Drying of eyes
- Stunted growth
Vitamin B2 and B6
Vitamin B2 is also known as Riboflavin which is essential to maintain body tissues and improve overall health. Vitamin B6 is a water-soluble vitamin that builds enzymes in our body. There are common symptoms that occur due to the deficiency of these two vitamins.
- Mouth Ulcer
- Cracks on the side of the mouth
- Dandruff
- Patches on Scalp
- Itchy scalp
Vitamin B7
Vitamin B7 is a vitamin that converts food into energy. Hence, making us feel refreshed and energetic. If the body lacks Vitamin B7 it shows various symptoms such as:
- Brittle and easily breakable nails
- Often feeling tired from a long time
- Having muscle pain and cramps all over the body
- Tingling sensation in hands and feet
Vitamin B12
Vitamin B12 is an essential vitamin that helps in the proper functioning of the brain, nerves, and blood cells. It helps in the production of healthy red blood cells. It is mostly found in poultry and dairy products. Look at the signs of Vitamin b12 deficiency:
- Frequent headaches
- Yellow and pale skin
- Cracks and inflammation in the mouth
- Depression and other mental ailments
- Chronic fatigue
Vitamin C
Vitamin C is rich in citrus fruits and vegetables. It helps in the repair of damaged tissues and serves the healing process in the body. It is also useful to heal external wounds fast and boost our immunity. However, not many people consume sour food and lack vitamin C due to which they can have:
- Bleeding gums
- Slow wound healing
- Dry Scalp
- Dry and itchy skin
- Nose bleeding
- Cracked heels
Vitamin E
This fat-soluble vitamin enhances our immune system and prevents the clotting of arteries. It helps in the proper flow of blood and a healthy heart.
- Loss of sensation in arms and legs
- Uncontrollable body movement
- Weak muscles
- Low vision
