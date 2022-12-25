Know About Lionel Messi's Fitness Regime And Diet Plan

Lionel Messi is known is one of the best footballers. Following Argentina’s impressive 2022 FIFA World Cup victory, the forward has added another trophy to his collection. Messi’s speed, accuracy, dribbling skills, striking ability, low centre of gravity and overall skills in football, are greatest in the sports.

Throughout his career, the athlete has come across numerous physical obstacles. Messi was diagnosed with a growth hormone deficiency at a very young age. Despite all the setbacks, Messi continues to give his best on both the national and international levels. Being one of the best athletes involves making certain sacrifices when it comes to eating and fitness regime.

So, we’re here to share everything about this pro footballer’s go-to fitness and diet plan.

Fitness and Workout

As far as fitness is concerned, Messi’s workout sessions mainly focus on speed and agility. Messi’s workouts are dynamic and focus on building acceleration, speed, and balance. For more basic movements, he performs exercises like lunges, pillar bridge-front, hamstring stretches, skipping ropes, different acceleration drills, hurdle hops and split squats to strengthen his core and leg muscles.

Food habits and diet plan

Messi starts his day by drinking a lot of water. A good portion of his diet consists of fresh fruits, vegetables, seeds, nuts, whole grains, salads and soups, brown rice and tuna. He avoids sugar, fried foods, and processed carbs. The footballer consumes unprocessed whole foods which give a solid nutritional foundation.

Messi’s favourite recipe is roasted chicken with root veggies. The dish is full of nutrients, proteins and vitamins, as it draws protein from the chicken, complex carbs from the potatoes and vitamins from the veggies. Chicken is a good source of lean proteins and is a stellar way to get full of amino acids that aid in sculpting muscles.

