Know All About Malaika Arora's Much Talked About Stunning Sequinned Violet Dress

Last week Malaika Arora made all our hearts go ‘Chaiya Chaiya’ as she stepped out with her beau Arjun Kapoor in a purple bodycon dress which featured a plunging neckline.

The actress was attending a party which was being hosted by producer Ritesh Sidhwani for the Russo Brothers and superstar Dhanush. The party was attended by most of Bollywood’s A-listers who tried to ace their fashion games.

However, Malaika stole the show like she always does and bedazzled her way into our hearts all over again. Her dewy nude makeup complimented her gorgeous outfit which was heavily embellished in the front but was plain back in the back.

The outfit she wore costs a whopping amount of Rs. 1,19,678 and was from the brand Attico.

The actress wore a stunning pair of heels with the dress and while this dress might be far far away from our price range, we are for sure loving it and rooting for Malaika to be this iconic forever. Aren’t we?

