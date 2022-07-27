Know Amazing Health Benefits of Mango

Mango is a fruit that most of us long for throughout the year. Once it arrives in the summer season, it is a treat for people of all ages. This delicious juicy fruit is certainly the best gift of the summer season. Mangoes are full of nutrition, vitamins and minerals. They are a great source of vitamin A, B, C, E and K as well as copper, potassium and magnesium.

Mangoes offer a lot of health benefits. According to Delhi based nutritionist Lovneet Batra, the king of fruits has a plethora of health benefits.

“The king of all fruits, mango, is back in season. Well, mango is often savoured for its sweetness and succulence. But it has a plethora of health benefits to offer you,” wrote Batra in an Instagram post. However, she cautioned all to eat mangoes in moderation.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cb62DmOPqXw/

Lower risk of cancer: Mangoes contain lupeol, a class of chemical compounds, which possess antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Batra claimed that according to studies, lupeol aids in stimulating apoptosis, which helps to fight against prostate cancer.

Antioxidant-rich: Mangoes are abundant in polyphenols. It is a plant compound that works as an antioxidant. Polyphenols are crucial for the body as they protect our cells from free radicals that can cause damages to our cells.

Super eye health: Alphonso mangoes are excellent for eyes as they are abundant in vitamin A as well as flavonoids like beta-carotene, alpha-carotene and beta-cryptoxanthin. 100 grams of mango provides 765 milligrams or 25 percent of daily levels of vitamin A, which is crucial as well as recommended for our body. The compounds listed above together are exceedingly essential for vision.

Mango helps alkalise the body: Organic mangoes are high in tartaric acid, malic acid as well as traces of citric acid that predominantly help in maintaining the alkali reserve of the body.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here