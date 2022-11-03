Know Benefits Of Drinking Tea From Kulhad

Winters are here and nothing beats having tea in a clay pot. Known as kulhad chai, the fun of drinking from a clay pot is unmatched as you wear your jackets and sweaters and gear up for winter mornings. From villages to small towns, kulhad chai is something which is enjoyed by everyone alike.

Tea shops at every corner and even railway stations have replaced plastic and glass containers with clay pots or kulhads for people to enjoy tea in. This not only benefits the consumer but also the shop owner as kulhads cost less than plastic cups and they’re also more popular. Kulhad chai is a reflection of our culture and huge restaurants hold special events where they have mock tea stalls that offer chai in kulhads.

But did you know that along with being extremely enjoyable, drinking tea from kulhads is also beneficial to your health? The eco-friendly way of drinking tea is beneficial for your gut health as it keeps away the problem of acidity. Some other benefits of drinking tea from a kulhad are:

Prevents infections

Drinking tea in plastic cups or uncleaned glasses can cause infections. Kulhads are one-time use and eco-friendly, which means they can be thrown away without worrying about environmental impact.

Prevents gas

The alkaline nature of clay pots prevents excessive production of acids in the gut. This helps in prevention of gastrointestinal problems which can lead to sour burps and other digestive issues.

Chemical free product

Foam and plastic cups contain chemicals that can harm our body and stomach. The advantage of drinking tea in a kulhad is that the organic product is chemical-free and one doesn’t need to worry about any side effects.

