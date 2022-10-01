Know How Princess Diana’s Jaw-dropping ‘Revenge Dress’ Owned Its Name

With the passing of Queen Elisabeth II, many old stories and incidents have cropped up once again. From Queen’s wedding necklace to the Late Princess of Wales and King Charles III’s first wife, Diana’s revenge dress. Diana was one of the most loved royal family members in the world.

And now, Diana’s bold black dress is back in the news. The off-shoulder figure-hugging mini dress was curated by lesser-known Greek designer Christina Stambolian. It had a plunging neckline with an asymmetrical hemline. She paired the dress with a huge sapphire and pearl choker. She completed her look with sheer stocking, black high heels and a matching clutch. Her dead drop outing was perfectly timed with King Charles’ candid ITV interview with Jonathan Dimbleby where he confessed to being unfaithful during their marriage.

In the Channel 5 documentary Secrets of the Royal Dressmakers, her former butler Paul Burrell revealed that he was the one who took out the dress from her closest which she bought in 1991. In the documentary, he called and said that she was sceptical about attending the event. He said,” “She said, ‘I can’t go, I can’t face the world knowing what Charles has just said. And anyway I haven’t got anything to wear.’ I went to her wardrobe room and pulled out the Christina Stambolian dress, and showed it to her.”

He continued and stated he asked her to try the dress and she looked ‘a million dollars.’

Her late fashion stylist and friend Anna Harvey shared in the 2013 documentary Princess Diana’s Dresses: The Auction that after she found out about Charles’ confession from previews of the interview, she wanted to hold her head high in whatever she wore that night. According to Anna, when Valentino revealed that she was going to wear one of its dresses for the night, she didn’t want her to wear the original dress.

After the event, the following morning Diana landed up on the front page of newspapers and the outfit was dubbed the Revenge Dress. However, Diana died in a tragic car accident in Paris, France on August 31, 1997.

