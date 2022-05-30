Know How To Prepare Delicious Shahi Falooda at Home

Falooda is a popular summer dessert. People of all ages love to eat Shahi Falooda. Falooda is made in different flavours. It is a very popular street food as well, especially in north India. You must have eaten roadside falooda many times but today we are going to tell you how to make Shahi Falooda at home. Children will love this recipe.

It can be prepared easily at home by following the recipe given below.

Ingredients:

Mawa and Rose flavoured kulfi – 6

Milk – 1/2 litre

Sabja Seeds – 1/2 cup

Sugar – 3 tbsp

Gelatin Powder – 2 tsp

Strawberry syrup – 3 tsp

Falooda mix pistachio flavour – 1

Dry fruits finely chopped – 1/3 cup

Tutti Frutti – 2 tsp

Choco Chips – 2 tsp

Cherry – 2 tsp

Rose syrup – as required

Procedure:

Step 1: To make Shahi Falooda, first take Sabja seeds and keep them soaked in 2 cups of water for 15-20 minutes till the Sabja seeds swell up.

Step 2: To make Jelly, put two cups of water in a pot and then add 3 tablespoons of sugar in it and keep it to boil on the gas. When sugar dissolves in water, mix gelatin powder in it. After a few seconds turn off the gas and let the mixture cool down.

Step 3: After this add strawberry syrup and mix it. Now keep this mixture in the fridge.

Step 4: Now put milk in a pot and boil it. When the milk gets boiled then add pistachio falooda mix to it. Cook the mixture till it becomes thick. Turn off the flame and let it cool. Once the dough cools down, make Falooda noodles out of it and keep it soaked in ice water.

Step 6: When pistachio falooda kulfi mix and jelly are ready then pour it in a glass.

Step 7: First add sabja then pistachio falooda, rose kulfi, rose syrup and jelly, crushed ice, then once again sabja and then mawa kulfi, rose syrup, tutti frutti and choco chips and dry fruits.

Your favourite Shahi Falooda is ready. The dish will take 25-30 mins to prepare. Try this recipe at home and enjoy it with your family.

