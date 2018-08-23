English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Know How to Stylise Monk Strap Shoes with Clothes
Whether you choose one in high shine patent leather or subtle suede, they're able to work in a good deal of looks, giving each outfit a unique twist.
Representational Image (Image courtesy: Reuters)
New Delhi: Monk strap shoes come in a wide range of colours as well as materials, and when you are looking for something versatile a black pair can be your best friend. Whether you choose one in high shine patent leather or subtle suede, they're able to work in a good deal of looks, giving each outfit a unique twist.
Jyoti Mohan Narula, Managing Director, JOE SHU, and Yugaank Sharma, CEO, Vincenzio Robertina, have shared a few tips.
* Single monk strap shoes: A single monk strap pair with saddle strap crafted in leather in classic hues of black, dark brown or burgundies give more of a streamlined look with neat edges. This style tends to draw less attention and offers a touch of subtleness to the entire look. Therefore, these shoes are best suited for a formal environment and can be paired well with a shirt and tie or with a coat for the perfect look.
* Double monk strap wingtip slip-on: A wingtip style is an ideal option for those going for parties and weddings. Decorated with a W-shaped patch of leather stitched on the top of the toe with fine broguing throughout. Crafted in premium patent leather, this style brilliantly complements semi-formal looks when teamed with blazers/jackets and chinos.
* Dual tone single monk strap brogues: It is one of the trending styles in formal shoes that adds perfect sharpness to a man's wardrobe with versatility. Some of the classic combinations in this style are tans and dark browns, blue and grey, beige and browns that render a remarkable style statement when teamed with solid colour business or three-piece suits. Wear them with socks for corporate settings or without socks when wearing it for a casual evening.
* Black leather monk shoes: Classy black leather monk shoes are unique in style and work great at adding a boost to the standard suit and tie look.
* Classic monk strap shoes: A classic monk strap shoe can get you noticed when teamed up with T-shirt, chinos, flannel pants and a blazer and can be a part of Friday dressing at your workplace.
* Double monk strap shoes: You can pair your double monk strap shoes with casual summer look. Wear them with a pair of navy pants and white polo T-shirt.
| Edited by: Manila Venugopal
