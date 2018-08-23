Know How to Stylise Monk Strap Shoes with Clothes

New Delhi: Monk strap shoes come in a wide range of colours as well as materials, and when you are looking for something versatile a black pair can be your best friend. Whether you choose one in high shine patent leather or subtle suede, they're able to work in a good deal of looks, giving each outfit a unique twist.Jyoti Mohan Narula, Managing Director, JOE SHU, and Yugaank Sharma, CEO, Vincenzio Robertina, have shared a few tips.* Single monk strap shoes: A single monk strap pair with saddle strap crafted in leather in classic hues of black, dark brown or burgundies give more of a streamlined look with neat edges. This style tends to draw less attention and offers a touch of subtleness to the entire look. Therefore, these shoes are best suited for a formal environment and can be paired well with a shirt and tie or with a coat for the perfect look.* Double monk strap wingtip slip-on: A wingtip style is an ideal option for those going for parties and weddings. Decorated with a W-shaped patch of leather stitched on the top of the toe with fine broguing throughout. Crafted in premium patent leather, this style brilliantly complements semi-formal looks when teamed with blazers/jackets and chinos.* Dual tone single monk strap brogues: It is one of the trending styles in formal shoes that adds perfect sharpness to a man's wardrobe with versatility. Some of the classic combinations in this style are tans and dark browns, blue and grey, beige and browns that render a remarkable style statement when teamed with solid colour business or three-piece suits. Wear them with socks for corporate settings or without socks when wearing it for a casual evening.* Black leather monk shoes: Classy black leather monk shoes are unique in style and work great at adding a boost to the standard suit and tie look.* Classic monk strap shoes: A classic monk strap shoe can get you noticed when teamed up with T-shirt, chinos, flannel pants and a blazer and can be a part of Friday dressing at your workplace.* Double monk strap shoes: You can pair your double monk strap shoes with casual summer look. Wear them with a pair of navy pants and white polo T-shirt.