Know Importance of Pomegranate in Ancient Cultures

Pomegranate is known for its numerous health benefits and it is widely used for a variety of Ayurvedic medicines. It has an important place in ancient cultures due to its medicinal and nutritious properties. It is rich in potassium, vitamin C and polyphenols. It also has a high concentration of flavonoids, which are powerful antioxidants that assist to lower the risk of heart disease and cancer.

The fruit, which is also referred to as the ‘Jewel of Winter’, enjoys a significant position in ancient cultures across countries. It’s also been known as a symbol of resurrection, invincibility and longevity in different cultures and traditions.

Let’s look at some more fascinating facts about this remarkable fruit.

History

The pomegranate, Punica granatum, is said to be indigenous to Iran and the Himalayan terrain of Northern India. In the year 1877, British Botanist George King also validated this in his book The Materia Medica of the Hindus. However, it has long been the most frequently grown fruit in the Mediterranean region and Southeast Asia. In 1769, Spanish settlers carried this royal fruit to the United States.

Mention in three Major religion

The fruit has also been referenced in the holy books of the three major religions of the world. In Hinduism, the pomegranate tree is believed to host Goddess Lakshmi and sowing its seed is associated with prosperity and fertility.

The fruits signify Christ’s suffering and resurrection as per Christianity. According to Islamic, it is one of the paradise fruits mentioned in the holy Quran.

Symbol of Youth in Egypt

Pomegranates were buried with the dead in Ancient Egypt to facilitate their journey to the afterlife. There is even an old Egyptian saying, “Eat a pomegranate, and your youth will be restored.”

National fruit of Armenia

Pomegranates have long been associated with Armenians. It is Armenia’s national fruit. The apricot is also another national fruit in this nation.

Symbol of fertility in China

The pomegranate has long been associated with fertility in China. Buddha is frequently shown carrying three fruits— pomegranate, peach and citron, which represent an abundance of offspring, years and happiness, respectively.

Ancient Greek Symbol of eternal life

The ancient Greeks thought that the pomegranate tree sprung from Dionysus, the god of wine. The fruit was also linked with Persephone, who, as a result of consuming it, was condemned by Pluto to spend a third of each year on the earth. She returned to earth after this time, signifying the start of spring. As a result, the pomegranate became a symbol of eternal life.

