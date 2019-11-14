Take the pledge to vote

Know More About Scientist Julian Jewel Jeyaraj Who Used AI Technology For JJAIBOT

Walking shoulder to shoulder with humans and understanding the human tendency, JJAIBOT is capable of detecting human emotions like love, anger, happiness and joy.

November 14, 2019
Know More About Scientist Julian Jewel Jeyaraj Who Used AI Technology For JJAIBOT
Walking shoulder to shoulder with humans and understanding the human tendency, JJAIBOT is capable of detecting human emotions like love, anger, happiness and joy.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the next big thing in technology and it is the future the world will see. It has undoubtedly revolutionized every industry today and has taught the computers and robots to function which has outperformed humans. Making the most effective use of AI is Julian Jewel Jeyaraj who has proved that the future has arrived. He is rightly bridging technology with every day to day activity and letting people know that even robots can function and perform every similar activity like that of humans. The scientist cum entrepreneur was born on August 2, 1977, in Palayamkottai, Tirunelveli City in Tamil Nadu into a Tamil speaking Vellalar family.

After completing his primary education from a local school, he later got his BS in Computer Science and Engineering from Bharathiyar University in 1998 and his MS in Software Systems from Birla Institute of Technology (BITS), Pilani in 2001. Before changing the dynamics of science and technology, he owned many corporations including Julian Enterprises Ltd which specializes in building brands, content and relationships networks on the internet. His latest invention is the innovative Julian Jewel’s Artificial Intelligence Bot which stands for JJAIBOT. The bot is one of its kind that has made things easier in helping people understand the effects of climate change, wildlife conservation and how the environment can be preserved. Walking shoulder to shoulder with humans and understanding the human tendency, JJAIBOT is capable of detecting human emotions like love, anger, happiness and joy.

That’s a huge innovation by Julian. The bot was brought to the world in January 2019 and it is a new rise in the field of technology. With being a businessman, Jeyaraj’s latest innovation has also seen him in the form of a scientist who is taking science and technology to a top-level. The latest advancement of AI to tackle climate change is just the beginning initiated by JJAIBOT. There’s no denying that artificial intelligence has a lot more to offer to its audience and we wonder if it will change the entire scenario of science and replace humans at work. With each passing day, there is some creative invention made by the people and Julian’s JJAIBOT is truly making the world a better place.

