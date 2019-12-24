Know More About Zhavan Qasim Mizwari

Zhavan Qasim Mizwari would be a familiar name in the entrepreneurial world but now the 28-year-old is on his way to becoming a lifestyle influencer. He hails from the Kurdistan region and has seen more hardships than most people can even imagine.

Zhavan faced a lot of criticism when he talked to people about how he wanted to influence people but he never gave up on his dream, on top of that Jivan is linguist with fluency in multiple languages and when asked the reason behind it, he shared," for many years my family had to live as refugees in different countries as a result of war amongst the neighbouring nations, I wanted to communicate with them and figure out the reason for conflict. It was my biggest motivation and now I speak Arabic, Persian, Turkish, English and now am learning Spanish. I am able to pick up languages very fast so now I take advantage of it and learn as much as I can."

When asked about his special interest in religious works, he replied,

"I come from a Muslim family, it's true but when I read the Quran and the Bible, I came to the conclusion that all religions say the one thing and there is no hate in any of them."

Zhavan Mizwari has been working on building his empire for the last couple of years and now he motivates others to follow their dreams and help them achieve their goals. He is the founder of the company B&J subsidiaries which were founded only two years ago.

