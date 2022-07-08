Know Side Effects of Eating Too Many Bananas Daily

Bananas are one of the healthiest and delicious fruits. Apart from being the most easily available fruit, bananas are affordable as well. You can also add bananas to smoothies, yogurt, cake and several other desserts. Bananas are an essential part of many healthy desserts or drinks.

However, there are side effects of eating bananas in excess. Overeating of any food item is not good for the body. When too many bananas are consumed it may result in side effects like weight gain, sleepiness and headache.

Bananas contain amino acid tyrosine, which our bodies convert into tyramine. Tyramine can trigger migraine. Bananas are also rich in starch, which causes tooth decay in the long run.

Banana is rich in vitamin B6 and excess consumption of the humble fruit can lead to nerve damage. Asthma patients should not eat bananas as it can lead to inflammation and allergy.

Here are all the side effects of eating bananas in excess.

Constipation

Having too many bananas can cause constipation as they contain a lot of starch, which is tough to digest.

Nutrient Imbalance

Our body needs many nutrients to function well. However, eating bananas can make you feel full and your stomach will have little space for other healthy food items.

Problem in Digestion

A certain amount of fibre is good for our digestive tract. However, consuming large quantities of fibre can cause abdominal cramps, gas and bloating. In fact, excessive fibre can interfere with the absorption of essential minerals like calcium and iron.

Weight Gain

Bananas are high-calorie foods and can result in weight gain. While bananas make for a good snack, you are consuming more than 300 calories if you are eating more than two bananas.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.