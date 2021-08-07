Know Symptoms And Causes of Sleepwalking

Most of us have seen sleepwalking patients in movies or TV shows, but this condition which is also known as somnambulism is actually very common. During sleepwalking, people get up from their bed and walk around while being in a state of sleep. The condition is more common in children than adults but they overcome it naturally as they grow. Since people during sleepwalking are oblivious of their actions, there is a possibility of accidentally getting themselves injured.

According to studies, sleepwalking in most of the patients lasts for several minutes, but one should see a doctor if the frequency and duration become alarming.

Symptoms of Sleepwalking

Symptoms include getting up and walking around while being in sleep. Sitting idle unconsciously on your bed is also indicative of this condition. Not responding or communicating with others, and not remembering last night’s episodes are all symptoms of sleepwalking.

A person who is experiencing sleepwalking may start doing regular activities such as getting dressed, eating food or talking. Leaving the house or driving a car is also something a person during sleepwalking could do.

Some extreme outcomes of sleepwalking are getting injured by falling down or jumping out of the window. A person can also turn violent immediately after breaking off sleepwalking or sometimes even during hibernation.

Causes of Sleepwalking

Lack of sleep and excess stress are some of the causes for sleepwalking. Sleeping and getting up on time along with regular exercise will help in getting over this condition.

Is medical attention necessary?

Although sleepwalking is a common problem and eventually goes away, medical attention comes into the picture if the episodes are more than one or two times a week. Seek a doctor’s help if your sleepwalking condition leads to dangerous behaviour which harms you or people around you.

Sleepwalking is usually diagnosed in children compared to adults. Therefore, those adults who encounter this condition for the first time should visit a doctor for medical guidance.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here