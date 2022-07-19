Know Symptoms, Causes and Home Remedies for Abdominal Pain in Children

Taking care of a newborn can be challenging for many parents. There are many things to be kept in mind when you are taking care of a baby. One of the most important things to note is that every time your child cries, you shouldn’t always assume that he is hungry. Many times the child might be crying because of any bodily pain or any other thing that is troubling him or her.

Therefore, the reason for the crying must be understood. Parents should note every symptom of their child. By doing this, proper treatment can be given if required.

Many times the child cries because of stomach pain. Most of the time, stomach pain gets cured after some time or sometimes with the help of some home remedies. However, if the baby still does not stop crying, then take him/her to the doctor. Let us know how your child’s stomach pain can be cured and what are its symptoms and causes.

Symptoms of abdominal pain in children:

According to a report in MomJunction, you can identify your child’s stomach pain based on these symptoms:-

Crying of the baby in a different way than normal. Symptoms also include crying in a loud voice or crying with clenched fists.

The child’s mouth becomes red or the stomach tightens while crying.

The child passes gas or passes stool after crying.

The child refuses to eat or drink anything.

Causes of abdominal pain in children

Sometimes acid reflux causes gastrointestinal discomfort in babies due to which he or she cries a lot. Your child may also have stomach pain due to acidity. Allergies and lactose intolerance can also be the reason for your child’s colic.

Home remedies

Try changing the diet of your child.

Do not give milk to your child for some time.

Give them some time so that all the food in their stomach gets digested properly first.

After taking the advice of the doctor, he can be given probiotics so that he can recover soon.

