Know The Adverse Effects Of Consuming Eggs In Excess

Protein intake has multiple health benefits like building muscles, boosting metabolism, aiding weight loss and strengthening bones among others. There are many sources of protein.

Eggs are one of the easy and cheap sources of protein. However, consuming eggs in excess may have some adverse impacts on the body.

Increased consumption of eggs may lead to several health issues including weight gain and heart disease. According to experts, two eggs every day are enough for an adult individual to get the required amount of protein. If taken in excess eggs may lead to several health risks.

Diabetes

As per the National Library of Medicine, consuming eggs every day spikes the risk of diabetes by 68 percent in a person as compared to people, who eat it in moderate amounts. Excess consumption of eggs also enhances the risks of gestational diabetes. According to the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, consuming eggs enhances the risks of gestational diabetes.

Heart Diseases and Cancer

Eggs are full of fat and contain high cholesterol, which may increase the risk of heart disease if taken in excess. According to Mayo Clinic, one large egg has about 186 mg of cholesterol, which is found in the yolk. If you are taking only the white part of the egg then it may pose a lesser risk for heart health.

Additionally, excess consumption of eggs can cause boils and pimples to appear on one’s skin. Furthermore, it can also lead to insulin resistance and a bloated stomach, which will result in stomach cramps, nausea, puking and headaches.

