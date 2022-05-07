Know The Amazing Health Benefits Of Bitter Gourd

Bitter gourd, the vegetable with the most unpleasant taste may comprise the last place among favourite vegetables liked by all. Despite its bitter taste, the benefits, which this vegetable provides, are innumerable. From reducing inflammation to helping diabetic patients, the bitter gourd offers several benefits. The vegetable is rich in nutrients like iron, magnesium, potassium etc. It also contains Vitamin C, Vitamins B1, B2, B3 and B9.

Removes inflammation

Bitter gourd is a rich source of Polyphenols. Polyphenols reduce inflammation in the body. These compounds reduce the anti-inflammatory effects in the body. Besides Polyphenols, compounds like Saponins and Terpenoids are also present in Bitter Gourd. Terpenoid rich essential oils have anti-inflammatory properties. Studies have proved that Saponins have strong anti-inflammatory properties.

Helps Diabetic patients

Saponins and Terpenoids also play a significant role in lowering blood sugar levels. These compounds move glucose from blood to cells. They also help Liver and muscles process glucose in a better manner.

Treats Stomach disorders

Around 15-20 ml of fresh bitter gourd juice could give relief from stomach problems. Stomach disorders like constipation and ulcers can be controlled with regular consumption of bitter gourd juice. Bitter gourd improves bowel movements and soothes the stomach. This juice can treat intestinal worms and anorexia.

Treating liver disorders

Bitter gourd is a rich source of antioxidants which can flush toxins out from the liver. It helps in the smooth secretion of bile acids, which are essential for functions like digestion, metabolizing fat etc.

Good Mental health

Despite the bitter and highly unpleasant taste, Bitter gourd is essential for good mental health. Bitter Gourd contains Vitamin B and C content in ample amounts. It preserves nervous system functions, boosts memory power and saves from depression. Vitamins B1 (Thiamine) and B2 (riboflavin) help in making the brain stay active. Due to this, our brain works with greater productivity and helps in achieving better results.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

