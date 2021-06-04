Know the Auspicious Days and Time for House Warming Ceremony in June 2021

According to Hindu belief, all new ventures should begin keeping in mind the auspicious timings and day. As buying a house marks a valued milestone in a person’s life, performing the Grih Pravesh ceremony before moving into the new home is considered of utmost importance. The house warming ceremony is performed on an auspicious day and date. According to Vastu, a house is a bond of five elements — sun, wind, earth, water, and fire. So as per Hindu belief, performing ceremony religiously on shubh muhurat becomes essential for seeking happiness and prosperity.

According to Hindu scriptures, the month of Magha, Phalguna, Vaishakha and Jyeshtha are considered highly auspicious for Griha Pravesh. One should not perform the ceremony during four months or Chaturmas, i.e. the month of Ashadha, Shravana, Bhadrapada and Ashwin. This time is considered as the sleeping or resting period for all the gods and goddesses, including Lord Vishnu and Lakshmi. Apart from this, the month of Paush is also considered inauspicious for Griha Pravesh.

As far as tithi is concerned, it is said that Dwitiya, Tritiya, Panchami, Saptami, Dashami, Ekadashi, Dwadashiand Trayodashi tithis of Shukla Pakshaare auspicious. However, one should avoid Amavasya and Purnima.

Shubh Muhurat of Grih Pravesh June 2021

June 4 (Friday): 05:23 am till 05:23 am, June 5 (Saturday)

June 5 (Saturday): 05:20 am till 23:28 pm

June 10 (Thursday): 16:24 pm till 05:22 am, June 11 (Friday)

June 11 (Friday): 05:22 am till 02:30 am

June 19 (Saturday): 20:29 pm till 05:23 am, June 20 (Sunday)

June 26 (Saturday): 05:24 am till 02:36 am, June 27 (Sunday)

Following these muhurats are considered to bring success and propersity in one’s home, bringing peace and harmony.

– Muhurat Dates And Timings Source: Astrosage.com

