Know The Benefits of Garlic Tea To Keep Diabetes Under Control

Garlic is not only a common household item and an essential part of Indian food preparations but also it has enormous health benefits. It comes in various forms like paste, powder, oil, raw garlic, and supplements. One can choose to consume garlic as per their preference and taste. It can be consumed with warm water as well. If you are suffering from certain health conditions like diabetes or blood pressure, you should give garlic tea a try.

The garlic tea can be easily made at home and consumed for several health benefits. Garlic tea can also be made by adding honey and lemon to it. Adding ginger and cinnamon can increase the benefit and flavour of the tea. Garlic is loaded with anti-bacterial and anti-viral properties. Usually, people prefer drinking garlic tea during winters. It boosts the immune system, metabolism and supports good health. Garlic tea is highly recommended for people suffering from diabetes or heart condition.

Benefits of garlic tea for diabetics

The garlic tea reduces the amino acid named homocysteine which is a huge risk factor for diabetes. The tea also reduces blood sugar level.

The garlic tea works as an antibiotic and improves overall health by reducing inflammation in the body caused by diabetes. The tea also contains vitamin C which is helpful in keeping the organs healthy. The garlic also improves cardiovascular health by controlling cholesterol level.

How to make garlic tea

To make a garlic tea, take a pan and boil a cup of water in it, add some crushed ginger, 1 teaspoon of crushed garlic and black pepper then let it steep for 5 minutes. Remove the pan, strain the tea and have it hot. You can add some cinnamon, lemon and some honey.

