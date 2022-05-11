Know The Benefits Of Jamun For Skin And Hair

In summers, people opt for natural or homemade remedies to take care of their skin and hair. While cosmetic products contain chemicals that can be harmful to your body, natural remedies are effective in protecting the skin from scorching heat in more ways than one. One of these remedies is Jamun. Jamun, also known as the Malabar plum and black plum, can easily be the secret to your glowing skin and hair.

Jamuns are rich in minerals like calcium and potassium. At the same time, scientists have also found that the fruit has many beneficial properties like anti-ageing, skin conditioning, hair growth promotion, antimicrobial, antifungal, anti-inflammatory, and antibacterial. That is why, we have brought some tips for you on how to use jamuns for better skin, as well as hair.

No more blemishes: Due to pimples and acne, spots on the skin become quite visible during the summer. To get rid of such blemishes, extract the juice of 8-10 jamuns and add honey to it. Apply this paste to the face with the help of cotton and wash with clean water after 15-20 minutes. Using this face mask regularly will make your face glow and you will look spotless in no time.

Makes skin soft: Jamun juice can also make your skin soft and supple, as it contains Vitamin C which keeps our skin soft and healthy. The juice also contains multiple antioxidants and vitamins that help keep your skin healthy and glowing like never before.

Treats oily skin: Oily skin can be very annoying, and a persistent problem in the summers. Jamun contains astringent properties that help in neutralizing excess oil on the skin. A face pack made of jamun pulp, rose water and rice flour can bring balance to oily skin by reducing sebum production.

Hydrate skin: Jamun contains a high percentage of water, which helps in keeping our skin hydrated and glowing. Using the fruit in a hydrating mask in summer cures dry skin issues.

Improves hair health: The antioxidant and antibacterial properties of jamun make the scalp healthy. Jamun also promotes the growth of healthy hair. The fruit balances the natural oils in our body and controls oily scalp conditions, as well.

