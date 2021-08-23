Know The Benefits of Lauki For a Healthy Lifestyle

The benefits of green vegetables are known to everyone. And bottle gourd, commonly known as lauki, is a vegetable with many health benefits. It is known by different names such as white-flowered gourd, calabash, New Guinea bean, Tasmania bean and long melon. The vegetable is not only limited to providing a cooling effect in the body, but is quite beneficial for the heart and even helps reduce sleeping disorders. Bottle gourd comes in a variety of shapes: small and bottle shaped, huge and round or slim and twisty. The vegetable can grow over a metre long.

Here are a few health benefits of bottle gourd and why you should include this vegetable in your daily diet.

Reduces stress

Consuming lauki on a daily basis can help in reducing stress. The water content in bottle gourd has a cooling effect on the body.

Benefits the heart

This vegetable is also extremely beneficial for keeping one’s heart healthy. Consuming lauki juice twice or thrice in a week will support in maintaining a healthy heart and will also regulate blood pressure.

Helps in weight loss

Drinking lauki juice is believed to help lose weight. Bottle gourd is loaded with iron, vitamins and potassium. Consuming the juice everyday will definitely help you reduce weight.

For sleeping disorders

The prevalence of sleep disorder in India is high. Besides its other benefits, lauki also helps in treating sleep disorders. Consume lauki juice for a sound sleep.

Prevents premature greying of hair

Due to climate change and eating habits, premature greying of hair has emerged as a problem. Consuming a glass of bottle gourd juice everyday may help in maintaining the texture and stop premature greying of hair.

Digestion

Loaded with fiber and alkali content, the vegetable helps in digestion and in treating acidity.

(The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before practicing them at home)

