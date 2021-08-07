Know The Benefits Of Prickly Pear Seed Oil For Your Hair

The prickly pear plant is full of fatty acids like Vitamin F, Vitamin E, Omega-6 and Omega-9, antioxidants, and amino acids that promote collagen production. Let’s get to the point and learn about what magic organic prickly pear seed oil can do for your hair type.

Holy grail for dry hair: Prickly pear seed oil contains an enormous amount of Vitamin E oil than any other plant oil in the market, including argan oil. Vitamin E will work to moisturize dry hair and give your hair the hydration it requires. Prickly pear oil will help your hair to hold onto water even in the driest and hottest weather.

Saviour of curly hair: The humid and hot weather conditions can be a misery for people with curly hair. The prickly pear oil is rich in fatty acids which help in keeping your hair soft and glossy, even under the scorching sun.

For damaged hair: The oleic acid in prickly pear seed oil holds water loss in skin and hair, which seals moisture into the hair and helps keeping this moisture allows your hair to be more flexible, softer and supple.

Suitable for oily hair: Prickly pear seed is rich in antioxidants which promote the stimulation of the collagen and allows your scalp remain healthy while tightening the pores and follicles on your head which reduces oil production without leaving your hair and scalp dry.

Effective for an itchy scalp: Palmitic acid is known for its regenerative healing properties. Scalp issues like dandruff, dermatitis, dryness or even sunburn can be cured by palmitic acid present in the oil.

Leads to hair growth: Omega-6 and Omega-9 are another key ingredients in prickly pear seed oil. It has great regenerative properties for hair that allows promoting healthy scalp conditions resulting in hair growth.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here