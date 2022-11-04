Know The Best Workout Activities As Per Your Age Group

To maintain a fit body, it is important to engage in regular exercise along with a planned diet. While there is no age bar for exercising, it is equally important to note that not all exercises are suitable for all age groups. Performing the wrong workout activity or following the incorrect exercise regimen can cause more harm than good, leading to serious injuries.

It is not a mistake to conduct workouts to lead a long and disease-free life. All you need to do is engage in only those physical activities that benefit you and suit your age. Here is a list of exercises that you must follow according to your age group.

Age group between the 20s – 30s:

You are at the best of your health from your early twenties to your thirties, blooming with energy. It is the prime time to engage in strenuous exercises to strengthen your bones and muscles because, with ageing, the strength of your muscles and bones will also start deteriorating. Try performing thirty minutes of exercise 5 days a week.

Ideal exercises:

Heavy weight training —

Extracurricular activities like dancing, running, playing tennis, football, badminton, swimming, or cricket

Cardio and aerobic exercises

Going hiking:

Age group between the 30s – 40s

Your bone density and muscle mass start decreasing in your 30s and 40s. Hence, at this stage, you must work on making your bones stronger by taking help from a fitness coach and undergoing light weight lifting and simple stretching exercises. Practice these workouts for three to five days a week.

Ideal exercises:

High-intensity training like jumping jacks, push-ups, and burpees

Doing planks for 10-30 seconds

Muscle tonic activities like squats, sit-ups, and dumbbell rows

Running

Age group between the 40s and 50s:

Most people falling under the age category between 40 and 50 complain about metabolism issues and weight gain. As a result of a slight decrease in hormone levels, and a lack of energy as compared to your 20s, it is better to avoid heavy exercises. You must also give special attention to your joints. Work out 3 to 5 times a week.

Ideal exercises:

Walking or jogging

Light cardio exercises like low-impact jumping jacks, hitting the treadmill, or doing squats

Swimming

Core exercises like planks and crunches

Age group between the 50s and 60s

Older adults in their 50s and 60s must never try heavy exercises. Many experience backache and joint pain. It might result in terrible muscle spasms and serious injuries. Hence, it is mandatory to alter your earlier workout regimen. Your main focus should be on your belly and back muscles.

Ideal exercises

Engage in jogging or brisk walking

Practice yoga asanas like Triangle pose, Seated Forward Bend Pose, and Bound Angle Pose

Swimming

Light stretching exercises such as arm opener, hip stretch, Hula Hoop stretch, and Quad pull

