Know the Causes and Risk Factors of Arthritis and How to Prevent Them

Arthritis is a common condition that affects the joints. It can cause discomfort and irritation, making movement and staying active difficult. There are over a hundred different types of arthritis, each with its own set of risk variables. While arthritis most commonly affects elderly people, it may affect men, women, and youngsters of any age.

The term “arthritis" literally translates to “joint inflammation”. Although joint inflammation is a symptom or indicator rather than a precise diagnosis, the word arthritis is frequently used to describe any condition affecting the joints. Osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis are the most frequent kinds of this disease.

What are the possible causes and risk factors of arthritis?

The causes of various types of arthritis vary. Gout, for example, is caused by an excess of uric acid in your body. However, the actual aetiology of some kinds of arthritis remains uncertain. If you find any of the situations related, you might have a chance to get this disease:

Have an arthritic family history.

Have a profession or participate in a sport that puts repetitive strain on your joints.

Have autoimmune disorders or viral infections.

There are many risk factors for each of the primary forms of arthritis, but these are the ones that are most commonly at play.

Genetics

Although the link between genetics and the development of specific forms of arthritis is not fully understood, it appears to have a role. Based on the kind of arthritis, a family history may indicate an increased risk.

Injury

Previous joint injury might result in defects on the normally smooth joint surface. Prior damage certainly plays a role in the development of arthritis, since the intricate bone and cartilage structure is easily affected by impact or compression. Another example is arthritis induced by a tibial plateau fracture, in which a damaged portion of bone reaches the knee joint cartilage.

Lifestyle

There are several things you may do to enhance your risk of some types of arthritis and perhaps aggravate the consequences of others. Importantly, the strain you put on our joints now can contribute to arthritis later in life. Obesity and smoking also raise the chances of getting rheumatoid arthritis. It might also aggravate the disease and produce other medical issues.

Infection

Some infections, whether bacterial or viral, around the joint cause cartilage degeneration or the creation of skin lesions that enter the joint and synovial membrane. Individuals who have a septic joint infection, several episodes of gout, or recurrent staph infection around a joint are more prone to developing arthritis.

Prevention

You may reduce your risk of having arthritis by doing the following:

Tobacco products should be avoided.

Exercising in a low-impact, non-weight-bearing manner.

Keeping a healthy body weight.

Lowering your chances of joint injury

