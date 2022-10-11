Know The Disease Singer Abdu Rozik is Suffering From

Singer Abdu Rozik is winning hearts in Bigg Boss season 16. This little cutie is attracting the audience with his involvement in the game. As everyone has noticed that the 19-year-old singer is vertically challenged.

But do you know the disease he is suffering from? Abdu Rozik is suffering from growth hormone deficiency.

To cite Hopkins medicine, “Growth hormone deficiency is a condition caused by an insufficient amount of growth hormone in the body. This deficiency may occur at birth or develop at later ages.” This situation happens when the pituitary gland present in the body produces a meagre amount of hormones.

Additionally, growth hormone deficiency can be the result of genetic defects, severe brain injury or being born without a pituitary gland. Speaking with Dr Richa Chaturvedi, senior consultant and Endocrinology at Indraprastha Apollo hospital, said that the secretion of growth hormone is important for the development of bones and tissues in growing children. Sometimes due to the above-mentioned reasons, the hormones are produced less hence leading to dwarfism and stuntedness.

Dr Richa Chaturvedi said that if a parent notices a lack of structural development in their child, they should contact a paediatrician for an initial examination. Sometimes growth deficiency can also be cured through a balanced diet.

Lack of structural development in a child will lead to anxiety and depression. Sometimes such children also get affected by peer pressure and the discrimination they are often subjected to.

During the Bigg Boss conference, Abdu said that because of his height, he was bullied by his classmates. Children suffering from growth hormone deficiency will have thin hair, chubby cheeks and recurrent issues of constipation.

Dr Chaturvedi said that symptoms of growth hormone deficiency in children are evident at the age of 3 to 8 years.

