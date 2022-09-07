Know The History of Barley And Its Connection With Lord Brahma

The importance and health benefits of barley have been recognised for decades. Nutrient-rich barley offers a better digestive system, a healthier heart and ends bad cholesterol in the body, says nutrition consultant Nilanjana Singh. It is said that Barley is as old as human civilisation. Some experts suggest that its history dates back 8000 years. Moreover, many tales are attached to the barley.

One of the prominent ones involves Lord Brahma, who, when created the universe, it was barley, which grew from the fertile soil first. It is because of this reason that on the first day of Navratri, farmers grow barley with full rituals and celebration.

You must have noticed that barley is the most common grain used in the havan or any ceremony. Barley is considered a pure editable grain. Some mythological ancient texts equate barley with Lord Brahma.

But where did Barley grow first? Experts do not agree on one but the earliest samples of Barley have been found from three sites. The first is Fertile Crescent, which includes Israel, Syria, Jordan, and Turkmenistan, the second site is the Middle East Center and South East Asia.

India’s oldest civilisation, the Indus Valley Civilization, has shown the cultivation of Barley along with wheat, peas, mustard, cotton, and millet. It is said that somewhere around 3300-2500 BC, Barley was cultivated in the Indus Valley Civilisation.

This proves that for thousands of years, barley has been used as a staple diet. Can you imagine that Barley was also used to manufacture wine in ancient times? There is evidence supporting the idea. As per experts, in some 2800 BC, barely was used in Babylonia, Mesopotamia, to manufacture wine.

At the time, it was used to keep diseases away from humans. It was more like a health drink.

Barley helps control blood pressure, prevents intestinal issues, reduces risk of heart diseases, and keeps the immune system strong.

