Know the Important Festivals and Vrats Observed in Chaitra Month

The month of Chaitra, as per Hindu calendar, is an important month as many important festivals as well as Vrats fall during this month. This year, the Chitra month begins from March 19 as per the Panchang. This date also marks Pratipada or the first day of the Krishna Paksh (dark fortnight).

Chaitra Navratri and Ram Navmi are two important festivals which are celebrated in this month.

Here is the full list of the important days which fall in Chaitra month.

March 19- Starting of Gangaur Vrat

March 21- Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti as per Tithi/ Sankashti Chaturthi

March 22- Rang Panchami

March 24- Sheetala Saptami

March 25- Kalashtami

March 28- Papamochani Ekadashi

March 29- Bhauma Pradosh Vrat, Pradosh Vrat

March 30- Masik Shivaratri, Madhu Krishna Trayodashi and Rang Teras

April 1- Chaitra Amavasya

April 2- Chandra Darshan, Vasant Ritu, Chaitra Navratri, Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand

April 3- Jhulelal Jayanti

April 4- Somvar Vrat, Gangaur Pooja and Matsya Jayanti

April 5- Chaturthi Vrat

April 6- Rohini Vrat

April 7- Yamuna Chhath, Shasti

April 9- Ashoka Ashtami, Durga Ashtami Vrat

April 10- Mahatara Jayanti, Swaminarayan Jayanti and Ram Navami

April 11- Jyotiba Phule Jayanthi

April 12- Kamada Ekadashi

April 14- Mesha Sankranti and Pradosh Vrat

April 15- Vishu

April 16- Purnima, Hanuman Jayanthi, Chaitra Purnima, Sri Satyanarayan Puja, Shri Satyanarayan Vrat and Purnima Vrat

Chaitra Navratri

Chaitra Navratri is a grand nine days festival celebrated with lot of enthusiasm in Northern India. The festival is ebulliently celebrated in Western and Northern India. It is also known as Vasanta Navratri.

Ram Navami

Ram Navami marks the birth of Lord Rama. In some parts of India, celebrations also start nine days before Ram Navami. Devotees chant mantras and some also bathe a small idol of lord Rama’s idol in water. There are numerous processions of lord Rama’s statues, rocking smaller versions of him in cradles etc.

Gudi Padwa (Marathi New Year)

This day begins with oil bath which is then followed by prayers. Rituals on this day as suggested by scriptures are oil bath and eating Neem Leaves. Chaitra Navratri pooja is started by North Indians on same day. They eat Neem with Mishri on the first day of Chaitra Navratri pooja.

