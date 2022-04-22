Know The Magic Flaxseed Can Do To Your Hair

You may have consumed flaxseeds for their various health advantages, but did you know they may also be used to get healthy and happy hair? In recent years, using flaxseed for hair has been quite prevalent.

Here are some of the benefits of this magical seed to get you started

Stops premature greying

Hair greying too soon is a widespread issue these days. Some specialists rightfully refer to it as a superfood for hair, as regular consumption of this seed may offer your body calcium, magnesium, iron, zinc, copper, and selenium, all of which are required to maintain health and prevent premature greying of hair.

Enhances the suppleness of hair fibres

Flaxseeds are high in short-chain omega 3 fatty acids, notably alpha-linolenic acid, which is essential for hair follicle health. It improves the suppleness of the hair fibre, making it healthier, stronger, and more lustrous, as well as preventing breakage. If your hair lacks shine, is prone to breakage, and appears dry and brittle, this seed can help.

Removes Split ends

Flaxseeds are high in vitamin E and proteins, both of which are beneficial to the hair. It prevents split ends by keeping the hair moisturised and nurtured from root to tip. If split ends are a problem for you and trimming your hair isn’t an option, consider utilising flaxseed for your hair together with a balanced diet and a good hair care regimen to notice the benefits.

Prevents dandruff and itchy scalp

Are dandruff and an itchy scalp making you feel self-conscious every time you go out? “Not any longer!” Flaxseed helps decrease dandruff, itchy scalp, cicatricial alopecia, and other scalp issues. Flaxseed’s omega 3 fatty acids prevent flakiness in the scalp, creating a healthy environment for new hair strands to develop.

Strengthened hair

Eating flaxseed, which is high in both soluble and insoluble fibres, can aid in hair development. It stimulates blood circulation on the scalp, which promotes hair development and prevents hair breakage. Flaxseed gel for hair is commonly used to promote the formation of new hair follicles.

