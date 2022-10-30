Know the Nutritional Benefits of Soaked Walnuts

We have long been advised to eat almonds soaked overnight to reap the health benefits. But not all of us know that the overnight soaking process enhances the health value of walnuts, too. The single-seeded, “brain-shaped” stone fruit is great for overall heart and bone health. Adding these nutrient powerhouses to your everyday diet, as part of your breakfast, a smoothie, or a nourishing snack, assures long-term health benefits.

Walnuts are dense in omega-3 fatty acids and protein. These nuts are rich in vitamins and minerals, providing the body with copper, iron, magnesium, manganese, phosphorus, and Vitamin B6. A severe copper deficiency in the body is linked with reduced bone mineral density. This leads to an increased risk of osteoporosis.

These nuts also have a high content of monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats. Research suggests that these fatty acids decrease LDL (harmful) cholesterol and triglyceride levels. Their reduction is related to a lowered risk of cardiovascular disease, stroke, and heart attack.

Aside from boosting the cardiovascular system and bone health, walnuts could also potentially have a crucial role in reducing the risk of gallbladder disease, and treating epilepsy. They are also considered helpful in weight loss.

If you thought these nutritional benefits were the best walnuts could get, think again. The crunchy nuts get even better when soaked. Shruti Bharadwaj, Senior Clinical Dietician, Narayana Hrudayalaya told Hindustan Times that soaking walnuts enhances their digestibility and also removes phytic acid and tannin.

Phytic acid prevents the absorption of minerals like iron, zinc, and calcium. Tannin gives walnuts that slightly bitter taste you might dislike.

According to Bharadwaj, soaking walnuts will not only deal with these pesky contents but can also help prevent indigestion by reducing gas-forming compounds. It also increases nutrient availability and reduces polyphenols.

Usually, having 2-4 pieces of walnuts that have been soaked for 5-6 hours is considered ideal. You could leave the walnuts in a bowl of water overnight and add them to your morning cereal or salad to enjoy the benefits and taste of this superfood.

