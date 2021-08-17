Know The Rare Coincidence on Krishna Janmashtami This Year

The festival of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, also known as Gokul Ashtami, is an annual Hindu festival. The devotees celebrate the birth of Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu on this day. On Janmashtami, the temples of Lord Krishna across India are decorated beautifully. The devotees keep fast all day and eat just one time at the end of the day. It is believed that worshiping Lord Krishna on this day fulfills all the wishes of the devotees.

It is believed that lord Krishna was born on Ashtami day of the Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada month as per Hindu calendar. The devotees observe this festival each year on Ashtami day only. But this year the celebration will start on Monday, August 30.

As per the astrological calculations, this year the festival Janmashtami will have a rare combination of six elements. It is being considered to be exceptional. This year 30 the auspicious moment will span over the intervening night of August 30 and 31. This year, as per astrology, on a Monday of Bhadra Krishna Paksha, Ashtami day will span over mid-night in the presence of Rohini Nakshatra and Moon in Taurus zodiac position. This is being considered as an exceptional auspicious coincidence for Shri Krishna Janmashtami. The Ashtami day will continue till 1.59am of August 31.

According to the astrologers, by worshiping Lord Krishna during this rare occasion, all the wishes of the devotees will be fulfilled, and the devotees will get the grace of lord Krishna.

It is believed that the ancestors of the devotees who have been wandering for many births will get salvation on this rare occasion. Worshipping Lord Krishna on this auspicious period will lead to accomplishment and freedom from all kinds of sufferings, it believed.

