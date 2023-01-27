Spotless and blemish-free skin is something that we all want to achieve. However, with the ever-persistent pollution and dust in cities, poor eating habits, and using the wrong makeup products often make our skin worse. While pharmaceutical and over-the-counter chemical products might solve skin troubles, they are not without their share of side effects. In such a situation it is natural home remedies that might work as a wonder drug for your skin.

If you are facing skin problems like acne, pimples, pigmentation, dryness, and dark spots among others these 5 rice flour face masks might come to your rescue.

Rice flour, Gram flour, honey face pack

While gram flour can be used as a natural facial cleanser and to help maintain healthy, beautiful skin, rice flour treats blemishes, wrinkles, scars, and pigmentation. To get the best results for deeply hydrating skin, all you have to do is add honey to the mixture. Another option is adding rosewater.

Rice flour, oats, honey, milk face pack

You must try out this face pack if you wish to have skin that is evenly toned. You’ll need milk, oats, honey, and rice flour to prepare this mixture. While honey hydrates and calms the skin, oats aid in exfoliating dead skin cells and clearing pollutants from the surface. Lactic acid, which is present in milk, deep cleans the skin pores and gets rid of any microorganisms responsible for acne. In addition to these components, rice flour helps in giving you hydrated, nourished, and clear skin.

Rice flour, apple, orange honey face pack

This face pack improves the tightening of the skin. While rice flour contributes to tightening and retaining the elasticity of the skin, which eliminates indications of ageing, both apples and oranges are rich in vitamins and minerals that improve your skin’s texture. Meanwhile, honey makes skin pliable and smooth.

Rice flour, aloe vera, cucumber

An excellent method to remove skin dryness is by adding grated cucumber and two spoonfuls of aloe vera gel accompanied by rice flour. Cucumber helps in the control of excessive oil and gets rid of clogged pores. Aloe vera is the most skin-friendly product that moisturizes your skin and lightens blemishes and stubborn dark spots.

Rice flour, black tea face pack

Another convenient way to achieve flawless skin is by mixing rice flour with black tea. All you need to do is boil some water and drop 2-3 bags of black tea in it. Next, add a little amount of honey and rice flour before applying the paste to your face. Black tea is quite beneficial in making your skin firm and soothes inflammation.

