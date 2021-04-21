Know The Right Sitting Postures While Working From Home

Working from the comfort of our homes seemed like a great idea when it started. However, as many of us don’t have a proper home office setup, the practice has started causing some problems. Have you also experienced more headaches than usual? Are you noticing your neck or back is a little sore? Most of us may not have a designated workspace at home and that has ruined our posture.
Sitting in the wrong posture may cause muscle spasm, pain in the neck and back. Many of us sit on couches while working on the laptops. The resulting posture may cause physical unrest and affect your body. You can make some simple adjustments to your workstation at home to decrease stress and discomfort caused by poor posture.
Here are some tips for keeping the right posture and preventing strain:
Try to not sit or lay on the couch or in the bed with your laptop. Make it a habit to always sit on chair and keep your laptop on the table while working