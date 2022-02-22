Know the Right Way to Consume Almonds, Especially in Summer Season

We all grew up hearing about the multiple benefits of almonds. Being the favourite nuts of many, everybody has their own way of consuming it. Some prefer to eat overnight-soaked almonds, while some choose to have them raw or roasted. However, it’s not just about the taste but making a healthier choice.

The fibre, protein, vitamins, and omega 3 fatty acids present in them help keep the body healthy. Although almonds are beneficial for the body, if raw almonds are consumed more in the summer season, then instead of benefiting the body, they can be harmful.

Raw almonds produce body heat and consuming them during the summer season can lead to the health condition of pitta dosha. So, it is advised to eat overnight soaked almonds instead of raw ones. The soaked almonds help the nutrients to be easily absorbed by the body. Due to an increase in body heat, you can also face boils, pimples, piles, and other conditions.

As per Health news, here are some points telling how soaked almonds benefit the body in many ways.

Digestive issues increase in summer, and eating raw almonds can make it harmful. Soaked almonds are not only easier to digest, but also manage the body heat. Soaking almonds eliminates pitta dosha and also protects against digestive issues.

Peeling is beneficial: Peeling off the skin and having soaked almonds fresh in the morning is said to be more beneficial for health. Almond skin has tannin, which prevents the body’s absorption of nutrients.

Almonds are loaded with vitamin E, which is, needless to say, beneficial for hair and skin health. It also helps create new cells. Almonds contain plenty of fibre and protein and they don’t let you feel hungry throughout the day when eaten on an empty stomach.

Blood Sugar: Almonds are rich in protein, fibre, vitamins, and fats. Consumption of almonds can be very beneficial for diabetic patients. It is helpful in controlling blood sugar.

Anti-Ageing: Almonds contain a lot of vitamin E, anti-oxidants. Regular consumption of soaked almonds helps reduce the fine lines and ageing.

