Know The Side Effects of Consuming Kiwi Fruit in Excess

Kiwi fruit is known for its sour taste and Vitamin C content. It’s beneficial for individuals suffering from diseases like Dengue fever as it has potential to increase platelet count. The fruit is also beneficial for individuals suffering from anemia, deficiency of Vitamin B and viral infections. Though expensive, it offers a range of health benefits.

This fruit is also a good source of antioxidants, Vitamin B6, Vitamin C, Fibre, Potassium, Calcium, Carbohydrates, Phosphorus, Magnesium, Zinc, Riboflavin, Beta Carotene and Niacin.

However, since consuming anything in excess has its own disadvantages, over-eating of Kiwifruit can cause harm to your health in several ways.

According to Stylecraze.com, consuming an excess amount of Kiwi fruit can result in allergic reactions. It can also lead to swelling in the body along with rashes, asthma, hives and local mouth irritation.

A lot of individuals have also suffered from the Oral Allergy Syndrome (OAS) owing to overeating of the fruit. The syndrome includes swelling of the mouth, tongue and lips as well as itching and tingling sensations in the mouth.

Advertisement

Eating large quantities of Kiwi fruit can also result in acute pancreatitis, a serious form of inflation in pancreas. Since the fruit contains high quantities of Vitamin C, E, Potassium and Serotonin, it can change the levels of triglycerides in your body which can harm the pancreas.

Another side effect of consuming Kiwi fruit in excess involves nausea, diarrhea and vomiting. The fruit can also result in problems with swallowing and fainting. Since Kiwi fruit has anti-fungal properties it can result in addictive outcomes when consumed with certain drugs.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.