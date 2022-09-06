Know which K-pop star is richest with their net worth in 2022

The Korean music industry has already established a global presence over the years and is rapidly expanding. K-pop is questing for world domination with stars and bands like Kim Jae-joong, PSY, BTS and BLACKPINK, who is not only ruling the billboard chart but is also making history at the 2022 VMAs. Making big in the K-pop world is not simple, but several bands have accomplished spectacular success in the competitive industry. With their noteworthy performances, they gathered fame and fortunes in millions of dollars. Talking about money, let’s take a look at the net worth of the famous pop stars and who tops the list.

1. Kim Jae-Joong:

The lead vocalist of the boy band TVXQ in 2003 Kim Jae-joong tops the list with an estimated net worth of $100 million (Rs 798 crore) as per the media reports. Following the fall of the group in 2010, with two other former members, he formed JYJ. However, the singer pursue acting and has been featured in various k-dramas including Spy and Manhole.

2. PSY:

Park-Jae-sang aka PSY is a South Korean singer, rapper, songwriter and music producer. He is also a global sensation with his single Gangnam Style and is estimated to have a net worth of $60 million (Rs 479 crore).

3. IU:

Lee Ji-eun aka IU is one of the wealthiest K-pop stars of her generation. The multi-talented actress has not only emerged as one of the top K-pop stars with her work including, Broker, Hotel Den Luna and many more. According to reports stated by ScoopWhoop, IU has a net worth of around $31 million to $ $45 million (Rs 247 crore to Rs 359 crore).

4. Taeyang:

Dong Young-bae popularly known as Taeyang is one of the members of the K-pop group BIGBANG who was once termed the Kings of K-pop. The artist not only achieved success in South Korea but also across the borders. As per the media reports, Taeyang has estimated net worth has risen to $35 million (Rs 279 crore).

5. J-Hope:

BTS member J-Hope who has recently headlined the Lollapalooza Music Festival is said to be the wealthiest among the other members. BTS has earlier announced their split and the seven members are currently focusing on their individual projects. According to Scoop Whoop, the idol’s net figure ranges from around $32 million to $34 million. (Rs 255 crore to Rs 271 crore).

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here