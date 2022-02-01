Know Which Mask Gives Best Protection Against Omicron Variant

Ever since the Covid-19 pandemic began, health experts across the globe urged everyone to wear masks, frequently sanitise, and maintain social distancing. But, as the deadly coronavirus continues to mutate all around, the question remains - which mask will give more protection against the variants? Currently, the planet is struggling against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus that has infected many people globally and continues to do so.

On November 26, 2021, the World Health Organisation designated the Covid-19 strain B.1.1.529 as a variant of concern and named it Omicron, which is claimed as the highly contagious strain when compared to the previously dominant Delta variant that crippled the nation during the second wave of coronavirus in 2021.

And knowing this, many are wondering which is the best mask against the Omicron variant of Covid-19?According to the national public health agency of the United States the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), masks contain droplets and particles when a person breathes, coughs, or sneezes out so that the person doesn’t spread the virus to others. If a mask fits closely to the face, it can also give some protection against particles spread by others, including the virus that causes the coronavirus.

The American health agency informed that each mask provides a different level of protection which is determined by its type and how it is used.

“The loosely woven cloth masks give the least protection, layered finely woven masks provide more protection, well-fitting disposable surgical masks, and KN95s offer even more protection, and well-fitting NIOSH-approved respirators (including N95s) give the highest level of protection,” the CDC informed.

Not just this, but the agency also added that whichever mask a person chooses, it should provide a good fit which means fitting closely on the face without leaving any gaps along the edges or around the nose and should be comfortable enough when worn properly i.e., it should cover the nose and mouth.

So hurry up, find yourself a perfect mask to avoid Covid infection.

