Know Why Coconut Breaking is Considered Auspicious On Several Occasions

A lot of importance has been given to the worship of deities in Hindu religion. A number of fruits are offered to the deities while worshipping. Offering coconut is considered auspicious and it is an inevitable part of many rituals. A ritual or worship is incomplete without breaking a coconut.

In Hindu religious belief coconut is considered as the symbol of the three gods- Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh. Coconut water also has special significance in Hinduism. It is believed that coconut water removes both negative energies and architectural defects from the house. While laying the foundation of any work people first start with breaking a coconut. Also a coconut is broken before launching a new venture or business. It is believed that doing this helps in keeping the problems away and makes the work successful.

As per mythology, when Lord Vishnu came on the earth he brought goddess Lakshmi, a coconut tree and the Kamdhenu cow for the welfare of mankind. Therefore, it is auspicious to break a coconut while worshipping.

As per Hindu mythology the tradition of breaking coconut was started to stop the culture of animal sacrifice. The outer shell of coconut, which is hard, is compared to human ego while the white and soft inner part is considered as a symbol of peace. Offering coconut symbolises offering your own self to the god. This is also believed to remove all the money related problems. However, women breaking coconut is considered inauspicious at some places.

Apart from this coconut has numerous health benefits and it is easily available round the year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Union Budget 2022 updates here.