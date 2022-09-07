Know Why Waxing Is Appealing Over Shaving With These Four Reasons

Most people’s long-term grooming worry with excess hair growth is whether you wax or shave, which is a tough and challenging decision. This small choice could have a big effect on how you live your life. While shaving may initially seem more uncomfortable, waxing really takes less time overall. You can’t go wrong with waxing when determining what’s best for your skin!

According to Rayed Merchant, Director Marketing (Global) & Head Brand Procurement, SSIZ International, there are four distinct reasons why waxing is preferable to shaving your hair.

Smooth and durable outcomes:

In contrast to shaving, which only causes your skin to get prickly after a few countable days, waxing can leave you feeling as soft and smooth as a baby’s bottom for almost three weeks. Finding time to shave every few days can be challenging with our busy lifestyles. After waxing, your skin will be smooth and velvety for several weeks because the hair is entirely forced to grow back from the root.

2. No more scars and itching:

Cuts and bruises could occur after shaving. If you cut your skin, especially if you use a razor frequently, you run the risk of getting an infection. Depilation is possible with waxing without the painful cuts and nicks that razor blades produce. Waxing yields excellent results. You should also be aware that shaving can cause razor burn, irritation, ingrown hairs, and inflamed hair follicles. Conversely, waxing exfoliates the skin.

3. Exfoliation is assured, and hyperpigmentation disappeared:

An additional advantage of waxing is that it helps get rid of dead skin cells. Your skin will become softer as dead skin cells are removed. You can still exfoliate a few days before waxing if you want to. To prevent ingrown hairs, exfoliate your skin several days before waxing. After shaving, some people observe that their skin seems darker; however, this is not the case after waxing. In addition to exfoliating your skin, waxing also helps to prevent hyperpigmentation.

4. Thinner hair growing back:

Your hair may grow more slowly if you continue to maintain a regular waxing schedule. When your hair grows back, you will realise that it is hardly noticeable if you wax frequently. This is also conceivable as a result of your hair follicles seeming weaker and finer due to frequent waxing. Shaving causes the hair to be broken off at the thickest area of the follicle, which makes it come back thicker.

