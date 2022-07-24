Know Your Body Type Before Buying Party Outfit

Deciding on a party outfit can be tricky, but if you keep certain points in mind it won’t be a difficult task. Understanding your body type is essential to dressing appropriately for any event. Not only this, it will add more charm to your already stunning appearance. Everybody has a varied body shape, therefore, certain clothes appear better than others. There is no turning back once you are aware of your body type as it will help you choose your outfits accordingly and assist you to stand out in the crowd.

While there are numerous body shapes, most women fit in the category of the hourglass, apple, pear, rectangle and inverted triangle. Listed below are a few suggestions as per your body type that’ll make you look like the diva that you are.

Hourglass shape body:

You have an hourglass body shape when your shoulders, as well as hips, are proportionate and your waistline is defined. Dresses that constrict the waist will fit you the best. The best necklines for you are sweetheart and V necklines. To accentuate your waistline, wear a belt either at your natural waistline or just below the belly button. As far as dresses are concerned, A-line dresses or body-hugging clothing is your jam.

Apple shape body:

Your body is likely to be of the apple shape if you are curvy and have a less defined waist. People with this body type have slightly narrow hips and shoulders, large busts, broad shoulders and an undefined waistline. In order to flaunt your gorgeous body, you must wear a dress with a V or deep V neckline. It will be best if you wear flowing shirts, dresses with full or 3/4 sleeves, and monochromatic outfits. Furthermore, you could also put on flared bottoms, palazzos, etc. to create balance.

Pear shape body:

You have a pear shape body if your hips and thighs are comparatively broader than the bust and shoulders. Wide-legged attire, A-line skirts, or dresses with patterned or ruffled tops that define the upper body are excellent choices for people with this body type.

Rectangle shape body:

Shoulders, bust as well as hip measurements of people that fall under this category are uniform. Choose ruffled, layered, and A-line tops. Dresses with distinct necklines and bottoms accentuate the upper torso’s muscles. In order to enhance your appearance, wear strapless, sweetheart-shaped, and sleeveless apparel.

Inverted triangle shape body:

People that fall under this category have fairly broader shoulders and narrower hips and waist. Straight-cut jeans and clothing with an inverted V shape naturally flatter your form. Any top will look great with a pencil skirt, slim jeans, etc. because your hips are much smaller than your shoulders.

