Know Your Body Type Before Embarking on a Weight Loss Journey

People should always follow weight loss plans based on their body type. This is because every individual has a body type that has certain characteristics in terms of body mass, muscle, weight, fat etc.

Identifying a body type is one of the keys to find out what sort of diet or meal plan suits your metabolism.

You get to determine what kind of weight loss regime suits your body based on your body type. Some may have a higher body fat percentage or may have the potential to gain weight easily; whereas certain individuals may be naturally lean and need different kinds of workouts or diets to keep themselves in shape. Depending upon body type, one must opt for a specific weight loss and diet plan.

It was Dr. W.H. Sheldon, a prominent psychologist who introduced the concept of somatotype or the idea of body type during 1940.

Endomorph, mesomorph, and ectomorph are the three broad classifications of body types.

Let’s check out what individuals with each body type should plan:

Endomorphs

This body type refers to people who have stockier bone structures with larger midsection and hips; and are rounded, soft with a tendency to easily gain weight but lose it slowly owing to slow metabolism rate.

Therefore, people with endomorph body structure must consume food that will boost digestion. Follow 20-40-40 split of calories between carbohydrates, protein, and fat. (Basically, it must be high in protein, lower in carbs). Having healthy fats and high protein foods in diet, while cutting down on carbohydrate intake aids in weight loss of such individuals. Combine meal plan with exercises (30-minutes brisk walking, jogging, skipping) and weight and endurance training.

2. Mesomorphs

Body type with medium bone structure, shoulders wider than the hips and developed athletic musculature (muscle-dominant, with an hourglass figure) are characterized as mesomorphic. Mesomorphs can easily lose and gain weight; and also build muscle mass owing to efficient metabolism. Recommended workouts include HIIT workouts, plyometrics, pilates. Also, mesomorphs must ensure an intake of healthy and balanced combinations of carbs and fats. Protein is a must-have.

3. Ectomorphs

Individuals with an ectomorph body type have narrow shoulders and hips in respect to height; with relatively smaller muscles in respect to bone length. They have a high metabolism, making it difficult to gain weight. If you fall in this category then you can follow a diet plan such as a 45-35-20 split of carbohydrates, fat and protein. This means you must have moderate protein, lower fat, and higher carbohydrate. Opt for resistance training to strengthen your core and build muscle.

