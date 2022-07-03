Know Your Hair Type And The Right Shampoo

Sometimes washing your hair with some nice shampoo is all you need after an exhausting day. It indeed gives your hair that pleasing fragrance and puffiness that makes them appear healthy and great. But, just having a pleasant smell doesn’t make a shampoo beneficial for your hair. Just like our skin differs from person to person, the hair too has different types, texture, and thickness. While some have oily hair, others have completely dried up scalp. Many of us also have split ends and for some, their hair is too fragile. Due to this, it becomes crucial that one chooses the right type of shampoo for their type of hair.

So, let us look at the types of hair and the shampoo that work best for them.

Dry hair

For hair which are excessively dry and look dull, you may need to choose the shampoo that offers moisturising and conditioning properties. According to ayurveda expert Archana Sukumaran, if one has weak hair and have split ends then it considered as Vata-type hair. “You should stay away from products with qualities as volumizing as those have a tendency to deprive your hair of any further moisture,” the doctor told Hindustan Times.

Oily hair

If your hair gets too greasy soon after you thoroughly wash them, then it’s not just the pollution but the natural oil produced by your scalp that is making them oily. This type of hair are called Kapha-type hair and one should avoid silicone-based shampoos on them. The silicone in the shampoo makes the hair look more oily and dull.

Dull hair

If even after a wash your hair don’t feel clean and still look dull, then one needs to go for shampoos that have volumizing and strengthening properties. These will help get rid of the dirt from your hair and make them look fuller and healthier. To remove dandruff, one needs to go for specific types of shampoos that turn the flaky scalp into a healthy one using particular ingredients.

