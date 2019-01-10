Koffee With Karan: KJo, Shahid Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter Flaunt Monochrome Fad Looking Suave

Weekend is coming soon and so is the new episode of Koffee with Karan Season 6. We have to admit that we love Karan’s conversations with his guests, their juicy gossip over coffee and our favorite celebrities putting their stylish foot front, especially Karan.On the latest episode of the show, Karan is all set to engage 'brothers in arms' Ishaan Khatter and Shahid Kapoor in some rib-tickling conversation. And, at the risk of stating the obvious, let's tell you the episode is clearly screaming fashion brands.Apart from their acting skills, the brothers have been in the headlines for their edgy style statements. They have always been spotted in the latest, the most stylish and, not to forget, the most expensive fashion fads from international and home-grown fashion houses.Karan, on the other hand, can’t do without flaunting his quirky and stylish outfits, whose fashion relevance is debatable, but are sure to burn a hole in your pocket.This weekend, the brand freaks are together on the couch and the show is going to be all about Karan, Shahid and Ishaan flaunting their hypebeast-y swag in the most laid-back style.News18 Lifestyle decided to decode Karan, Shahid and Ishaan's style on Koffee with Karan.Of late, Karan has taken his style statement to a notch higher and he looks dapper like never before. Out with the old and in with the new, is the statement which says a lot when it comes to Karan's new trendy avatar.On the talk show, styled by Nikita Jaisinghani, Karan will be seen slaying a Gucci jacket with yellow piping tracing the edge of the coat and undoubtedly he makes it look priceless with his million dollar panache, not to mention the price tag.The brothers decided to flaunt their monochrome style in checkered and striped pants.Shahid strikes a perfect balance between latest fads and comfort and his fans can’t get enough of that factor. This time, he decides wear a black and white ensemble from Pawan Sachdeva's new collection Tranquility.For his debut on the couch, Ishaan will be seen looking his suave best in Anuj Madaan's autumn winter collection Carbon Salt and Christian Louboutin slip ons. Both the brothers were styled by stylist Anisha Jain and seemed to have been in the right hands.Looks like the stylish trio are dressed to kill, not just with their charm but also with their fashion sense.